Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Titan International’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Titan International stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 512,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,954. The company has a market capitalization of $443.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan International will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

