Titan Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $54.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 54.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

