TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Up 5.5%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) was up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 560,752 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 441,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.93.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $205.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 23.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 487,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in TimkenSteel by 109.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 318,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 166,736 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

