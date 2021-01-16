Thomas P. Werner Sells 69,500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE LW opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

