The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Weir Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The Weir Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Weir Group (WEGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.