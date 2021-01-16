The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lifted by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.3% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $171.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.52.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

