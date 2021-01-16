The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Short Interest Update

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,885,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VRYYF opened at $6.47 on Friday. The Very Good Food has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81.
About The Very Good Food
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for The Very Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Very Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.