The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Short Interest Update

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,885,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VRYYF opened at $6.47 on Friday. The Very Good Food has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81.

About The Very Good Food

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells a variety of plant-based meat and other food alternatives. It offers burgers and bangers, as well as pepperoni, ribz, Taco Stuff'er, roast beast, steak, and stuffed beast products; and seasonal specialty and special order products, such as holiday ham and seitan bacon.

