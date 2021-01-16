The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.30.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB started coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE:TD opened at $59.26 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. The firm has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6114 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

