The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $159.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.08.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

