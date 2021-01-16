The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 11.8% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $20,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.90 and its 200-day moving average is $136.15. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.