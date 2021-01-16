The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.06.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.