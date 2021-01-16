The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 159.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 299,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 183,908 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth about $735,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 3,059.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth about $631,000.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

