The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.
Shares of MIK stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 159.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 299,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 183,908 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth about $735,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 3,059.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth about $631,000.
About The Michaels Companies
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.
Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.