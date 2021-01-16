The Macerich Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 50,918 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 440% compared to the average daily volume of 9,429 call options.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -150.87 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point raised The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.77.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Macerich by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

