The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Down 49.0% in December

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the December 15th total of 1,140,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Shares of HOKCY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 136,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,803. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.