The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $275.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

