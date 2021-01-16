The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,568,000 after acquiring an additional 264,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 705,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,726,000 after purchasing an additional 67,722 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,862,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,673,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,100,000 after buying an additional 60,996 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THG opened at $119.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

