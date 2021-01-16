The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€3.50” Price Target for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.11 ($3.66).

EPA:AF opened at €5.08 ($5.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.00. Air France-KLM SA has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

