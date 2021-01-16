The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) to Neutral

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Singapore Exchange stock opened at $111.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.38. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $114.01.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

