The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) a €111.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZAL. DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €95.70 ($112.59) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.48 ($94.68).

Get Zalando SE (ZAL.F) alerts:

FRA ZAL opened at €93.24 ($109.69) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.61. Zalando SE has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.