The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.65

Shares of The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and traded as high as $9.75. The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 134,812 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.23.

About The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL)

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of November 25, 2020, it operated 18 restaurants under the The Real Greek name across London and Southern England; and 52 restaurants under the Franco Manca brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.