The Force Protocol (FOR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.83 or 0.00260162 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

