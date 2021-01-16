The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

KO opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

