The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) PT Raised to $96.00

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 23.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,838,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,818,000 after acquiring an additional 906,432 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the third quarter worth $20,679,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Brink’s by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,476,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,725,000 after purchasing an additional 268,087 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Brink’s by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Brink’s by 28.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,553,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

