The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) PT Raised to $96.00

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 23.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,838,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,818,000 after acquiring an additional 906,432 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the third quarter worth $20,679,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Brink’s by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,476,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,725,000 after purchasing an additional 268,087 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Brink’s by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Brink’s by 28.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,553,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter.
About The Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.
