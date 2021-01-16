The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.32. 10,733,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,704,152. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.64. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90, a PEG ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

