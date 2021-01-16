The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

