The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $47.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,119. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

