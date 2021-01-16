The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of The AZEK in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The AZEK from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The AZEK from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

The AZEK stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $6,651,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in The AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $7,435,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter worth about $2,411,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter worth about $74,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

