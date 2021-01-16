The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in The Allstate by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 9,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in The Allstate by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Allstate by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 135,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

