Thalassa Holdings Limited (THAL.L) (LON:THAL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Thalassa Holdings Limited (THAL.L) (LON:THAL)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.20 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77). 2,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.58.

Thalassa Holdings Limited (THAL.L) Company Profile (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited operates as a property company. It operates a portfolio of commercial properties; and provides client life cycle management systems. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

