TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Trading Up 6%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 409,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 343,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFFP shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $678,283.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,307,161 shares of company stock valued at $18,514,263. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

