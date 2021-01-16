Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lowered by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $100,532,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $18.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $826.16. 38,489,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,110,434. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $884.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,164.56, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $677.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

