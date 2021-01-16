Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.88.

NYSE TRNO opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 125.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $1,368,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 37.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

