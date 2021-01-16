Tendies (TEND) Price Hits $0.0646 on Major Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Tendies token can now be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $487,679.37 and $68.54 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00112028 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00244693 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,945,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,545,090 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Buying and Selling Tendies

Tendies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

