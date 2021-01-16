Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.85

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.85 and last traded at $80.80, with a volume of 3177596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCEHY. Barclays lifted their target price on Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Tencent in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Tencent to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $788.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

