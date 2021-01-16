Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 1,821,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,002,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

TS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 448,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tenaris by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

