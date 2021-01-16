Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.33 Million

Brokerages expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to post $44.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the lowest is $43.70 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $179.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.80 million to $179.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $277.37 million, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $280.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

TLS traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 3,607,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,069. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.