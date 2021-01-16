Tellor (TRB) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $27.79 or 0.00074881 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $45.84 million and $105.71 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00059008 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00510451 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005815 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043853 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,551.39 or 0.04179880 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013106 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016364 BTC.
About Tellor
According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “
Buying and Selling Tellor
Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
