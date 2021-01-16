Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) (LON:TCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $156.23

Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) (LON:TCM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $156.23 and traded as high as $202.50. Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) shares last traded at $202.50, with a volume of 659,952 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.36. The company has a market capitalization of £269.39 million and a P/E ratio of 26.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 156.23.

Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) Company Profile (LON:TCM)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.