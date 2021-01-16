Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Given New $38.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.