Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telefónica’s FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,549,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,506 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 8.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 115,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Telefónica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 849,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

