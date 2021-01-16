Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1460872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.35. The stock has a market cap of C$13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

