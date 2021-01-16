TD Securities Boosts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to $210.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CDNAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.86.

CDNAF stock opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.66. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $140.08.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

