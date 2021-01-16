TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $62.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRP. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.81.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in TC Energy by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in TC Energy by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

