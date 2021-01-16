Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.32.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded down $3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.80. 4,207,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,567. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Target by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.