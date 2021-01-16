Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Raymond James

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Targa Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.11.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.