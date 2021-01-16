Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,600 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ TANH traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $1.81. 6,019,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,713. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

