Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Down 5.9%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares dropped 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 1,123,117 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 872,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 3.22.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 705,894 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 118,729 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 225,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

