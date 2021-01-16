Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by MKM Partners to Neutral

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by equities researchers at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $196.28 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $211.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,747,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 879,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

