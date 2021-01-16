Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the December 15th total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TISCF opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. Taisei has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Get Taisei alerts:

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.