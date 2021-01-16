Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.95). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Truist decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

TRHC stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 18,547 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $743,178.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,491,587.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,021 shares of company stock worth $2,461,631. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61,876 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.